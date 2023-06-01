Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.87

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.87 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 26.56 ($0.33). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 341,548 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.87. The company has a market capitalization of £29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Union Jack Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

