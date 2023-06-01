Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00018677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $30.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00350622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.00546738 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $38,560,752.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.