Uniswap Price Reaches $5.03 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $29.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00018677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00352769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.00546738 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $38,560,752.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

