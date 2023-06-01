United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.