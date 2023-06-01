United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.