Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading 2.4% Higher

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.47 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.68). 703,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,176,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.60 ($1.64).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock has a market cap of £643.78 million, a PE ratio of 398.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.54.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

