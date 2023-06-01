Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Down 1.6%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88. 20,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Urbana Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

