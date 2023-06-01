US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:UTEN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

