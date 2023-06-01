US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OBIL)

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1959 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

