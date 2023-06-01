US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFIV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

