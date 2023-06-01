Vale Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 50,280 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 36,246 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vale by 194.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE VALE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 36,390,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,032,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

