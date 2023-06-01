Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Valeo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Further Reading

