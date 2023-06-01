VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.17. 24,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 10,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBON. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

