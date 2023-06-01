Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VIG stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.84. 704,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

