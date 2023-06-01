Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2931 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.15. 208,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

