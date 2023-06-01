Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VXF traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.39. 135,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

