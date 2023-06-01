Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $76.83. 25,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

