Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,682,000 after buying an additional 233,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $269.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

