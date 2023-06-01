Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

