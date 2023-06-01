Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,127. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,381,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 442.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 492,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.