Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3145 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $77.43. 1,389,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

