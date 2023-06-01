Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

