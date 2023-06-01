Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.72. 146,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,660. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

