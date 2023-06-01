Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. 2,447,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

