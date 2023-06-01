Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,694.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,834,000 after buying an additional 2,088,183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,674. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

