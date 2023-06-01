Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $75.87. 1,950,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,437. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

