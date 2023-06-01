Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 4,234,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

