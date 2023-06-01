Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.06. 1,552,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,792. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.09. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

