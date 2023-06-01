Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 3,984,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,137. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

