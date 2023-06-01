Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 733.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 226,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.56. 949,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,883. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

