Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.65. 29,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,860. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

