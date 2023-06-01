Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 132,211 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,211 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,053 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 23,376,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,557,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

