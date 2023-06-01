Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 10,000 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $469.69. The stock had a trading volume of 112,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

