Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 15,000 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $259.17. The company had a trading volume of 546,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average of $243.25. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

