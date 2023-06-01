Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $198.99. The stock had a trading volume of 198,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

