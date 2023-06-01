Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 10,781 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,720,000 after buying an additional 476,956 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

