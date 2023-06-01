Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 20,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.46. 231,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,851. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

