Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,544 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 142.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 958,884 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 289.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 537,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.