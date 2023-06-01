Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.17.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.98. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

