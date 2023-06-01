Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-$582 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.06 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.04.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 333,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 288,629 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

