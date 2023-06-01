Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $364,149.54 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 479,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTYX. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

