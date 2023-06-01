Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $364,149.54 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 479,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on VTYX. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.