Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 1,539 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Veracyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 508,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veracyte (VCYT)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.