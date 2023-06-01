Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 1,539 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 508,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Veracyte by 2,931.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

