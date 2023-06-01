Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Doherty Philip O’ Sells 1,144,030 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,873. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

