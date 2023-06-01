VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

