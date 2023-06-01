Vicki Alexander Purchases 650 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Vicki Alexander bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $10,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

TCBX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 15,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,235. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,028.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.