Vicki Alexander Purchases 650 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Vicki Alexander bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $10,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %
TCBX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 15,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,235. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.26.
Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,028.66%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
