Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 262,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 545,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market cap of C$596.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

