Virtus Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

