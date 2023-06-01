Virtus Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
