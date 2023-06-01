Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
- HP Is A Winner For Income Investors
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.