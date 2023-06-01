Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

