Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 25th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

