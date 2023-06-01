VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMware Trading Down 1.8 %

VMware stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. 2,097,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,224. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

