VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
VMware Trading Down 1.8 %
VMware stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. 2,097,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,224. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
