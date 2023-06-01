Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $427.28

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.28 ($5.28) and traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.59). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 443.20 ($5.48), with a volume of 317,359 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on FAN. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.89) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 391.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £872.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,483.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

